25-year-old man killed in West BR crash Tuesday night

WEST BATON ROUGE- A tragic Tuesday night crash on LA Highway 1 in West Baton Rouge claimed the life of a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man, according to Louisiana State Police.

The deadly crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., involved a collision between a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Colin Bain and a sugar cane truck.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bain was headed northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2015 Dodge Challenger and a sugar cane truck was also traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in front of the Dodge.

According to police, for reasons still under investigation, the Dodge hit the rear of the sugar cane truck.

Bain was pronounced deceased on the scene and police say due to the severity of damage sustained by the Dodge, it is unknown whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sugar cane truck was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis and according to police, the tragic crash remains under investigation.