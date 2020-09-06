24-year-old accused of killing man in Trader Joe's parking lot bonds out of jail

BATON ROUGE- WBRZ learned early Thursday morning that 24-year-old Jace Boyd, who was accused of gunning down and killing a Black man in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on August 22, has posted the $300,000 via a bail bond agency necessary to be released from jail.

Baton Rouge Judge Kelly Balfour, set the bond Aug. 28 during Boyd's initial appearance a day following his arrest.

Court officials confirmed that Boyd does not have any restrictions associated with his bond release.

Boyd had been arrested Thursday, Aug. 27 on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The victim, 61-year-old Danny Buckley, was reportedly panhandling in the Perkins Road shopping center's parking lot on the day Boyd allegedly shot and killed him.

Buckley's son claims the police lied during their investigation into his father's murder and members of the community have also questioned the handling of the case.

"Had he been black, his mother's house would have been searched, the door would have been kicked in," said Ryan Thompson, the attorney representing Danny Buckley's family. "They probably would have called the SWAT team in and had him come out. We know disparities, the bias, difference in treatment."

Buckley had been a somewhat familiar face in the area, neighbors and store employees reported seeing him on other occasions in the parking lot, sometimes asking people for money.

The community held a candlelight vigil for Buckley in the parking lot of Trader Joe's exactly one week after his murder.

Well over 100 people supported the event, and among those in attendance were Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the family of 31-year old Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed in Lafayette in August.