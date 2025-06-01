64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

23-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck along Presidio Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Presidio Drive early Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that Xavier Smith was driving along Presidio near Capri Drive when his vehicle hydroplaned, ran off the road and hit a tree. 

Officers said that the tree hit on the driver's side. Crash investigators said impairment, speed and poor tire tread depth are suspected factors in the crash. 

Smith died at the scene and his passenger was taken to a hospital. 

No more information was immediately available. 

News
23-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck along Presidio...
23-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck along Presidio Drive
BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Presidio Drive early Thursday morning. The... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 Thursday, May 29, 2025 2:27:00 PM CDT May 29, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days