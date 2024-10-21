52°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old inmate found dead from apparent suicide at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old inmate died after an apparent suicide at the Elayn Hunt Correctional, according to officials.
Officials said the inmate was found hanging and unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.
The inmate had been in Elayn Hunt since July. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old inmate died after an apparent suicide at the Elayn Hunt Correctional, according to officials. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'
-
Woman retires after 35 years of cooking meals for the Zion City...
-
Family of veteran who died from breast cancer remembers U.S. Army drill...
-
Dancing Dolls celebrate 55 years during Southern University's homecoming
-
Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles