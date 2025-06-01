Latest Weather Blog
2025 hurricane season starts Sunday; the Storm Station has you covered!
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - With Sunday marking the official start of the 2025 meteorological hurricane season, the Storm Station is here to remind you that we have your back through any weather events.
Sunday, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus will have a special set to air covering hurricane preparations, past hurricanes and tips and tricks for staying safe, informed and connected during severe weather. The first segment in WBRZ's Hurricane Preparedness Week coverage airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Hurricane season preparation coverage will continue throughout next week with special segments from our reporters, including a Hurricane Katrina retrospective from WBRZ's John Pastorek.
You can get the latest weather information at the Storm Station landing page here or from the WBRZ Weather app.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU set to play Dallas Baptist on Saturday at 8 p.m.
-
Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6...
-
Ascension Parish woman to represent Louisiana at national pageant in June
-
Dixon Correctional inmate accused of raping, beating cellmate near death; victim suffers...
-
St. Helena swings for the fences as parish sets out to build...
Sports Video
-
LSU set to play Dallas Baptist on Saturday at 8 p.m.
-
Report: Pelicans' Zion Williamson accused of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, her...
-
Saints staff looking for versatility in defensive players
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener