53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2016 Hallowheel Tournament

Related Story

Baton Rouge - The Hallowheel tennis tournament wrapped up yesterday in Baton Rouge with another successful turnout. 

All proceeds from the tournament go to fund the Cajun Classic pro wheelchair tournament in the spring. 

Sports 2's Chris Price offered his thoughts on the spirit of wheelchair tennis and his admiration for the athletes in this week's Price Check.

News
Price Check: wheelchair tennis
Price Check: wheelchair tennis
Baton Rouge - The Hallowheel tennis tournament wrapped up yesterday in Baton Rouge with another successful turnout. All proceeds... More >>
5 years ago Monday, October 31 2016 Oct 31, 2016 Monday, October 31, 2016 11:40:00 AM CDT October 31, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days