2016 Cajun Classic
BATON ROUGE - Stephane Houdet stood alone atop another stellar field at the 2016 Cajun Classic, as the #1 wheelchair tennis player in the world outlasted Gordon Reid 6-4, 6-4 to take home the men's singles championship and the winner's check of $1,940.
"It's always a tough match against Gordon," said Houdet. "Anytime you play someone in the top 10, you have to play at your best."
On the women's side, world #4 Jordanne Whiley of Great Britain took down top-seeded Aniek Van Koot 7-6, 6-1 and earned the top prize of $2,070 (winner's checks were calculated by entries in the draw).
"I'm coming back from some injuries, so this was a little bit of a tester," Whiley said. "I didn't expect to win it: the conditions were tough but I think I handled them really well and played smart."
Matches were held at the Manship YMCA.
