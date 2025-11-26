20-year-old arrested, allegedly kidnapped 13-year-old girl and took her to Texas

AMELIA - A 20-year-old man was arrested in Texas after he allegedly left the state with a 13-year-old girl from Amelia.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the teen left her house on Nov. 17 with Kevin Renan Vargas Aguilera.

Louisiana State Police put out a Missing Child Advisory within two hours after the local law enforcement's request and she was found the following day in Texas.

Vargas-Aguilera was arrested and extradited to St. Mary, where he was booked for simple kidnapping, indecent behavior with a juvenile, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.