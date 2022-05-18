$20 million added to lakes project to improve University Lakes

BATON ROUGE- The University Lakes are a staple in Baton Rouge, but right now algae and a generally dirty look take away from the appeal the lakes are intended to have.

Senator Franklin Foil says that is about to change. The first phase of the University Lakes Improvement project has been funded. Foil is hoping to secure another another $20 million to clean up University Lake.

Foil says taking care of the lakes are important.

"We need to get the lakes dredged. They were originally swamps and if you go over time and you don't do anything to help the lakes out they will go back to being a swamp," Foil said.

Foil also says dredging the lakes will help with flooding which is always a concern in the area.

"We will make the lakes deeper so they can take flood water and surface water in the area to help that situation as well."

Right now, many people who want to exercise near the lakes do so on the street, and sometimes steps away from busy traffic. Foil says fill from the dredging will be used to create walkways.

Foil says dredging will have to be done again to keep the lakes in good condition, but he hopes the job will be done right to make the process easier when the time comes.

"I'm hoping it will take at least 20 years before we have to do something like this again and maybe not as dramatic as this expenditure is that we're doing this time. But we're always going to keep on top of to keep it protected and keep it in it's current form."

Foil hopes the entire project will be completed in the next two to three years.

This version of the state construction bill is expected to be debated on the senate floor, tomorrow.