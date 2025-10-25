2 Your Town St. Francisville: One Tank Trip to birdwatch

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Bird watching is a peaceful, yet intriguing pastime. In St. Francisville, locals say it’s not just about spotting something rare, but slowing down enough to notice what’s been around you all along.

“It takes patience and a curious mind,” said bird watcher Katrina Hashagen, who compared the hobby to a real-life treasure hunt. “It’s like a little game people play, like Pokémon. You’re looking for something fun, can you find it, and then you can check it off your list.”

Whether it's 10 minutes spent in your backyard or hours on a trail, enthusiasts said birding can be as simple or as immersive as you want it to be.

Before heading out, experienced birders suggest a few essentials: binoculars, good shoes, and some bug spray. After that, it’s all about keeping your eyes and ears open.

“You can see all the colors and personalities in these birds,” photographer Bob Loudon said. “My favorite birds are the ones with that smart-aleck personality, the ones that really give you a show.”

From the quiet corners of the woods to open scenic trails, bird watching in St. Francisville offers more than a view. It’s an escape, and for many, it’s a reminder to slow down, listen for the chirps and reconnect with nature’s rhythm.