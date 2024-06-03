75°
2-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool

BATON ROUGE – Paramedics were dispatched to a reported drowning of a child Wednesday evening.

A person at a house in the 16000 block of Fort Jackson in the Shenandoah neighborhood called 911 to report a two-year-old had drowned shortly after 6 p.m.  

The child reportedly wandered into the pool while a gate was open. 

Sources say the child has been transported to an emergency room in critical condition.  According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the child remains in critical condition Thursday afternoon. 

