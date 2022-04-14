61°
Latest Weather Blog
2 shootings in Donaldsonville leave 4 injured Friday night
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive-by Monday afternoon
-
La. Senator gathering support for a new bridge through social media campaign
-
Man gets new A/C after long saga with home warranty company
-
CATS Board to decide on what ousted CEO will do now
-
Sleeping toddler killed by stray bullet during overnight shootout in BR neighborhood