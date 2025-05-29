2 On Your Side: Lifeguards react quickly, saving Baton Rouge man's life

BATON ROUGE - Two lifeguards are credited with helping to save a life over the weekend. For one of them, it was an eventful first day on the job.

On Saturday at Bocage Racquet Club in Baton Rouge, Hayes Kirkpatrick and Layton Fontenot were at the front desk by the pool checking in swimmers coming to enjoy the weekend.

"We were approached by a woman who said she needed help; there was someone who had collapsed on the tennis courts," said Fontenot.

The two guards ran into action. Kirkpatrick grabbed the Automated External Defibrillator or AED, a life-saving device used to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Fontenot took over CPR from someone who was already helping to assist. Kirkpatrick administered the first AED shock, and then the two swapped places. There was a bystander who was familiar with AED's and assisted in the life-saving procedures.

The team continued to work for several minutes until EMS arrived.

"He didn't have a pulse for about half and hour, but we later found out that he survived and he was talking and walking the next day so that was awesome," said Fontenot, who is heading to LSU in the fall.

It was an eventful first day for Kirkpatrick, a sophomore at Catholic High School.

"It was actually my first shift when the incident occurred," he said.

Kirkpatrick was prepared, thanks to his training from Fontenot who is the SELA Aquatics pool manager at Bocage Racquet Club and is certified as an American Red Cross lifeguard instructor.

"It's still crazy to think about," said Kirkpatrick.

Thanks to the help of the lifeguards, the patient will recover.

"It's a perfect example of exactly what it means to be a lifeguard, you help people out whenever and wherever you can; it means more than just getting paid or watching a pool," said Kirkpatrick.

The family tells WBRZ they are thankful for the two lifeguards who responded fast, saving their loved one's life. The patient is alert and walking and hopes to be discharged from the hospital soon.