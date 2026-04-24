67°
Latest Weather Blog
2 ON YOUR SIDE: City removes rotting tree that was leaning toward power lines after WBRZ report
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - City officials removed a rotting tree that was leaning towards power lines, just a day after a resident voiced his concerns about it to 2 On Your Side.
Jim Millikan emailed 2 On Your Side about the tree, which was on city property.
"This one is an emergency, I think," he said.
A crew showed up at his home on Sevenoaks Avenue around 7:30 a.m. to get to work. Millikan says he's had a tree fall on his property before, and he didn't want it to happen again.
"Probably would not be here right now had I not called 2 On Your Side," said Millikan.
The city will be returning to take care of the remainder of the tree's trunk at a later date.
News
BATON ROUGE - City officials removed a rotting tree that was leaning towards power lines, just a day after a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
-
Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
-
Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery