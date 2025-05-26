77°
2 Make a Difference: Woman who worked for Capitol City Press for 49 years retires

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a retirement party for a woman who worked at Capital City Press for 49 years.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

