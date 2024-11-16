63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Veteran vehicle giveaway

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — One lucky Louisiana veteran is now the owner of a brand new car, and it's all thanks to Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.

2024’s recipient, Erika Hanson of Thibadeaux, was awarded a Chevy Equinox as part of an annual effort to recognize veterans and provide them with reliable transportation.

Nearly 100 military families will receive a new vehicle in the program’s 12th year.

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.

News
2 Make a Difference: Veteran vehicle giveaway
2 Make a Difference: Veteran vehicle giveaway
BATON ROUGE — One lucky Louisiana veteran is now the owner of a brand new car, and it's all thanks... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 Friday, November 15, 2024 7:54:00 PM CST November 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days