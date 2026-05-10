2 Make a Difference: Remembering Melinda Walsh

BATON ROUGE — Melinda Walsh, a well-known broadcaster and community figure in Baton Rouge, died March 24 after a sudden illness.

In the days since, people across the community have been remembering the impact she made through her work, her voice and her involvement in local causes.

Walsh built a successful career in radio and television. She was part of the popular on-air morning team on 102.5 WFMF, which included Randy Rice.

"She was always so calm and easy going and such a positive attitude," Rice said.

Jeff Blackwell collaborated with Walsh on many voice-over projects over the years. "Melinda was a great friend for more than 40 years to my family and she was so smart she knew everything about the industry, whether it was film, recording and she had an infectious laugh that would light up a room," Blackwell said.

In the 1990s, the two recorded commercials aired in Baton Rouge and nationwide. Walsh was also a public speaker, worked in the film industry both in front of the camera and in the director's chair and was involved with the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

She was a familiar figure in the Southdowns Mardi Gras parade as a member of the Southdowns Dancing Girls Group. "She embraced the costuming oh my goodness I tell you the toile and the feathers and the sparkles and the glitter and the gems and the makeup and the wigs," fellow member Carol Spruell said.

Walsh also participated in local running events, including the Louisiana Marathon and wrote a book titled "OUTRUNNING AGE". Through her social platforms, she shared personal snapshots of her life, including close relationships with family and friends and her husband, Tom.

Their first date was on Valentine's Day in 2011. "Two years later...I asked her to marry me on Valentine's Day," Tom Naylor said.

Walsh was also a strong supporter of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. "Her excitement about the new South branch in fact as far back as 2010 she was helping to plan that branch," EBRP Library close friend Mary Stein said.

In her honor, Walsh requested that all donations be made to the EBR library in lieu of flowers.

A celebration of life memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 9 at St. Margarets Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge.