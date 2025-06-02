90°
2 Make a Difference: Previewing Love Impact Coalition's free health clinic

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews the Love Impact Coalition's free clinic on Saturday.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

2 days ago Friday, May 30 2025

