2 Make a Difference: Previewing Love Impact Coalition's free health clinic
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews the Love Impact Coalition's free clinic on Saturday.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
