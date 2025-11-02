68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Preview for 2025's 'Sylvia's Toys for Christmas'

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - On this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews this year's Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

News
2 Make a Difference: Preview for 2025's...
2 Make a Difference: Preview for 2025's 'Sylvia's Toys for Christmas'
BATON ROUGE - On this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews this year's Sylvia's Toys for Christmas. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 Friday, October 31, 2025 9:54:00 PM CDT October 31, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days