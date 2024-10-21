52°
2 Make a Difference: How an evening of cocktails and conversation is supporting Afton Villa Gardens
WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville’s Afton Villa Gardens boasts a rich history and breathtaking views. On Oct. 6 the venue is hosting an event to showcase fascinating stories from local historians and a guided stroll.
The night is being held in honor of the late Genevieve Trimble who helped restore the gardens.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
