2 Make a Difference: How an evening of cocktails and conversation is supporting Afton Villa Gardens

WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville’s Afton Villa Gardens boasts a rich history and breathtaking views. On Oct. 6 the venue is hosting an event to showcase fascinating stories from local historians and a guided stroll.

The night is being held in honor of the late Genevieve Trimble who helped restore the gardens.

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.

