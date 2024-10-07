71°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Cancer center spreads awareness at local barbershop
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - On this week's 2 Make a Difference, a cancer center chose a local barbershop as a means to spread awareness.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
News
BATON ROUGE - On this week's 2 Make a Difference, a cancer center chose a local barbershop as a means... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
MOVEBR hitting the road Monday for project previews around the parish
-
LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
-
Southern's turnovers, empty drives lead to blowout loss
-
Woman walking across Amite highway following crash hit by car, killed
-
BRG Survivor Series: Breast cancer survivor on a mission to share her...