Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: A small Mississippi town organizes donations for Hurricane Helene recovery
Related Story
WOODVILLE, Miss. — In one small town about an hour from Baton Rouge, residents are rallying to make a difference for a community over 10 hours away.
Residents of Woodville, Mississippi are filling a 53-foot trailer with all kinds of emergency supplies for those still dealing with the damage done by Hurricane Helene. They selected a town in Georgia with a similarly small population to their own community that hasn’t gotten enough attention after it was devastated by the hurricane.
They have gathered water, clothes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and even a toaster oven in their county courthouse.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'