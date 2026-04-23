19-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting along North 35th Street

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was killed in a possible accidental shooting on Monday evening, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along North 35th Street, which is in a neighborhood near the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.

Police said the shooting is believed to be accidental, but investigators are still working to determine what happened. No one has been taken into custody.

No more information was immediately available.