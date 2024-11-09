19-year-old arrested for murder in fatal October shooting on Snipe Street

BATON ROUGE — A teenager was arrested for the October murder of a man on Snipe Street.

Deziron King, 19, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Ron Clark Jr., 28, that happened on Oct. 19.

Police say that Clark died at the scene.

King was booked Saturday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and the illegal use of a weapon.

According to booking records, King lives in the same block of Snipe Street where the killing occurred.

King has been arrested multiple times for battery, resisting arrest and home invasion. The District Attorney's office has asked that King's bond be revoked in multiple pending cases.