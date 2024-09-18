91°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
Related Story
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An 18-year-old was stopped by deputies for violating traffic rules and then arrested after law enforcement found drugs and guns in his car, officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jonquel Watson from Ventress was driving along U.S. 190 on Saturday morning when he committed traffic infractions.
After deputies stopped Watson, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun.
Watson was arrested and booked for illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Related Images
News
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An 18-year-old was stopped by deputies for violating traffic rules and then arrested after law... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Raising Cane's holding fundraiser Wednesday to support Make-a-Wish
-
State Attorney General rappels down Baton Rouge high rise in Boy Scouts...
-
Two men, woman arrested in drug raid yielding nearly three pounds of...
-
Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to...
-
The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative in Baton Rouge for 13th...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 2
-
Southern's defense looking to improve after being exposed by Jackson State
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic