68°
Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler on fire during Wednesday night traffic incident on I-12 West
Related Story
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Wednesday night vehicle fire caused severe delays along I-12 West just past Holden, and officials confirmed Thursday that it was an 18-wheeler that caught fire during the incident.
Louisiana State Police say no injuries resulted from the blaze.
The 18-wheeler was cleared from the area and all lanes were open by around 3 a.m., Thursday.
News
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Wednesday night vehicle fire caused severe delays along I-12 West just past Holden, and officials confirmed... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Lent at St. James
-
Trial for Addis officer who crashed into, killed two teenagers during police...
-
Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile...
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...