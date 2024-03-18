68°
18-wheeler on fire during Wednesday night traffic incident on I-12 West

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Wednesday night vehicle fire caused severe delays along I-12 West just past Holden, and officials confirmed Thursday that it was an 18-wheeler that caught fire during the incident.

Louisiana State Police say no injuries resulted from the blaze. 

The 18-wheeler was cleared from the area and all lanes were open by around 3 a.m., Thursday. 

