18-wheeler fire reported on MS River Bridge
BATON ROUGE- A vehicle fire is causing significant delays on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge Thursday afternoon.
Crews are currently working to douse the flames and remove the truck from the interstate. All westbound were blocked on I-10 at Nicholson for much of the afternoon.
2:13pm.. all lanes now closed I-10 West on the Miss River Bridge due to earlier vehicle fire. Delays at Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 West. Slow from Laurel St on I-110 South.— TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) January 25, 2018
1:48pm.. The left lane is open, two right lanes remain blocked due to vehicle fire which is now out. Delays at the 10/12 split. Use 190 West as alternate route.— TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) January 25, 2018
