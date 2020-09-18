18-wheeler fire reported on MS River Bridge

BATON ROUGE- A vehicle fire is causing significant delays on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Crews are currently working to douse the flames and remove the truck from the interstate. All westbound were blocked on I-10 at Nicholson for much of the afternoon.

2:13pm.. all lanes now closed I-10 West on the Miss River Bridge due to earlier vehicle fire. Delays at Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 West. Slow from Laurel St on I-110 South. — TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) January 25, 2018