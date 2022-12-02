42°
18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the I-110 early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the I-110 North exit at Government Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.
CLOSE UP: Truck now moved up from the ramp, you can see the tracks and the busted guard rail on I-110 northbound. Waiting for truck to be towed away. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/dRJTYAI9Sy— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) November 30, 2022
All lanes and the off-ramp were reopened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
