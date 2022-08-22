Latest Weather Blog
18 wheeler crash turns fatal in Iberville Parish
GROSS TETE - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 westbound involving four 18-wheelers Thursday morning.
The collision happened before 8 a.m., backing up traffic more than 14 miles.
State police say the crash happened after two truck drivers pulled their semis onto the shoulder because of a previous crash. While there, another trucker rear-ended a fourth 18-wheeler then struck the stopped trucks on the shoulder.
The driver of one of the stopped trucks, 82-year-old Robert McCarty of Caldwell, Texas, was standing outside his vehicle and was fatally struck. The other drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. Charges against Datril Dunbar, the driver who initiated the crash, are pending.
