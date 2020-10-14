18-wheeler crash on I-10 West at Essen causes delays

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler occurred on I-10 West at Essen.

As of 8:27 a.m. the crash has been moved to the left shoulder, but congestion remains in the area.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to an accident. Congestion has reached Bluebonnet Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 13, 2020

