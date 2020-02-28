17-year-old now jailed after shooting at Baker Police officer

BAKER - Authorities fixed-in on the suspect who fired at an officer during a late-night traffic stop last week.

Court records show 17-year-old Artrevion Darnell Lathers was developed as a suspect and faced charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

The 17-year-old was identified after police and sheriff's deputies spoke with an eyewitness and the boy's mother. Previously, Baker Police identified a suspect and released a photograph of the wrong person - a deceased man who police later said was attributed to false information given to detectives by a witness.

Baker Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m after the officer pulled over a vehicle Lathers was driving for a faulty taillight on Plank Road. Lathers, police said, ran and fired a shot at the officer in a nearby backyard.

"The officer requested the drivers, drivers license, that when he (the suspect) turned and took off running", Chief Carl Dunn, Baker Police Department said.

Police say the officer was unharmed and did not return fire. The weapon was recovered and found to be reported stolen in East Baton Rouge Parish.

A woman was in the car with the man at the time. She has not been charged with a crime.

Lathers was booked into jail Wednesday.