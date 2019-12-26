17-year-old killed in what may be targeted Christmas Eve double shooting

Home
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting for months to get his money back from a person he thought to be a landlord. Kemper...
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new...
Veteran cemetery expansion project underway
ZACHARY - The Louisiana National Cemetery in East...
Christmas morning prostitution bust leads to two arrests
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a Christmas morning prostitution operation that led to the arrests of two women. Around...
Furry friends bring holiday cheer to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - Four-legged visitors stopped by Our...
Pearl River restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
PEARL RIVER - A Northshore restaurant handed out...
Moderating temps, strong storm possibility after Christmas
A broad but weak area of high pressure will slide into the Eastern U.S. through the early part of the week. This will allow for some...
Clouds slow to break, warmer days ahead
The dreary conditions that plagued southeast Louisiana and...
Conditions Slowly Improve Through Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Another cloudy,...
Sports
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
