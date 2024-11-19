64°
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man

JEANERETTE - A 15-year-old was arrested for murder after allegedly killing a 23-year-old on Saturday. 

The Jeanerette Police Department said officers found Jamul Sparrow Jr. shot to death in a vehicle on St. Charles Street. 

Officers said they determined that the 15-year-old, who was not named, was responsible for Sparrow's death. The teenager was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal possession of a gun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons. 

No more information was immediately available. 

