14-year-old student in custody after shots fired at Scotlandville High School

BATON ROUGE – A 14-year-old student is in custody after shots were fired at Scotlandville Magnet High School on Monday just before noon.

Paramedics told WBRZ News 2 that no one was injured. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that an undercover detective was in the area and responded to the call before officers arrived shortly after. The detective saw that a male was running and a foot-chase ensued. The male took his shirt off and tossed a gun on top of the roof of an unoccupied building before he was apprehended. A student ID was also found. It is believed the male tossed it also while running, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old is a student at the school. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, illegal carry of a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second degree murder. He will be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on the above charges.

According to reports, the ninth grader fired the gun multiple times under an outdoor covered breezeway on campus before he fled.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were at the school. EBRSO says that the situation is under control and the incident is under investigation. School officials say that the school was on lockdown for the majority of the school day as law enforcement secured the scene.

