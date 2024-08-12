95°
14-year-old found shot dead in ditch along Dayton Street; local preschool put on lockdown

BATON ROUGE — A 14-year-old was found shot dead in a ditch on Dayton Street near Interstate 110, officials said Friday.

The teenager's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday. The teenager was later identified as Travez Washington. Around 1:15 p.m., gunshots were reported in the area, officials said. Both Baton Rouge Police and the parish coroner responded to the scene.

Officials said the nearby Rosenwald Preschool was temporarily placed on lockdown when shots were fired.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Friday, August 09 2024

