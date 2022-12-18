13 dead after mass shooting at California bar

55°
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar as 28-year-old Ian David Long.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says Long is believed to have killed himself late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks. Dean says his department had several previous contacts with the former Marine including a call to his home in April when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally.

The sheriff says a mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody. Dean says the other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a bar.

Long was found dead in the Borderline Bar and Grill after 12 people were shot to death late Wednesday.

