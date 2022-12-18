Latest Weather Blog
13 dead after mass shooting at California bar
Related Story
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar as 28-year-old Ian David Long.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says Long is believed to have killed himself late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks. Dean says his department had several previous contacts with the former Marine including a call to his home in April when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally.
The sheriff says a mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody. Dean says the other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a bar.
Long was found dead in the Borderline Bar and Grill after 12 people were shot to death late Wednesday.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 with...
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need
-
Beloved Cajun adaptation of 'The Nutcracker' returns to downtown BR for the...
-
LASM serves hundreds of students despite days-long power outage
-
Man and child hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27