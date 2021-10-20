84°
Latest Weather Blog
12pm News Replay, Wednesday Oct 20
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies: Man admitted to shooting 19-year-old girlfriend after heated argument
-
Confrontation during Ascension flood meeting results in postponement in vote on drainage
-
Macy's Day Parade in NYC to feature Louisiana-themed float
-
Man allegedly shot & killed girlfriend at Burbank Drive apartment complex near...
-
Local bars facing shortage of liquor brought on by hurricane, pandemic