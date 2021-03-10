12pm News Replay, Wednesday Mar 10

Home
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on Stanford Avenue is tired of hosting a demolition derby in his yard. In the 40 years he's lived...
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed...
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after...
News
New Orleans joins rest of La., will ease COVID restrictions this week
NEW ORLEANS- Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced New Orleans will move into a modified Phase 3 starting Friday. Cantrell said the city will join the rest...
Police release photos from Baton Rouge bank robbery, still searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE - A bank was robbed in...
Texas police chief says violating businesses' mask rules can still lead to arrests
HOUSTON - Officials in Texas say patrons can...
Rack them up! More 80s ahead
The Baton Rouge area is set to string together several days of high temperatures in the 80s. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time will begin this...
A few more clouds out today, Rain chances still very low
A few more clouds will be out today....
Temperatures and clouds increasing through the week
The warming trend will continue but with that...
Sports
Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have cut wide receiver Emanuel Sanders as the team continues to make big roster moves to maneuver under the NFL's salary...
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the...
Southern opens SWAC season with sweep of Grambling
Southern opened their SWAC season slate with a...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
12pm News Replay, Wednesday Mar 10
Wednesday's Health Report
Livingston Parish schools move closer to normal learning with vaccine rollout
Lawmakers to discuss LSU Title IX report
EBR Schools hopes to address community concerns with new survey
Louisiana widens vaccine access for preexisting conditions
Southern sweeps SWAC opening series from Grambling
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart