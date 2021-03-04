12pm News Replay, Thursday Mar 4

Home
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around a house in Baton Rouge. The property on Sewanee Drive has had multiple visits from the city over...
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather...
Surprising tax notice for man with missing unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - For 18 weeks last year,...
La. lawmakers sign letter demanding governor end COVID restrictions
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of Republican legislators from Louisiana are asking John Bel Edwards to end the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to fully reopen...
Troopers investigating fatal shooting involving a Vermilion Parish deputy
ABBEVILLE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a...
7-year-old Alabama girl helps to fund her own brain surgery
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Liza Scott, 7, started...
Sunshine for Thursday, Rain chances return for Friday
Sunny today, but rain chances will be back before the weekend. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low...
Another nice day is ahead, but expect showers before the weekend
In response to sunshine, thermometers warmed considerably from...
Clear skies and warmer temperatures for Wednesday
Happy Hump Day! THE FORECAST Today...
Saints cut longtime punter, Super Bowl hero Thomas Morstead
NEW ORLEANS - Thomas Morstead, one of the last remaining members of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team, was waived by the team. Several members of...
LSU baseball blasts Southern, takes national lead on home runs
Eighth-ranked LSU smashed four home runs Wednesday night,...
Tre Morgan walk-off sac fly puts LSU past Nicholls 5-4
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball won the first game...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
