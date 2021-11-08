12pm News Replay, Monday Nov 8

Home
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly trying to solicit sex with a juvenile
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after attempting to solicit oral sex with a juvenile through social media. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing zero-turn mower
PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested four days...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
Monday AM Forecast: Showers are back in the forecast before the weekend
Some seasonal fall weather will be interrupted by a cold front later this week. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: You’ll need to layer up...
Sunday PM Forecast: Slowly warming up, then rain returns Thursday
The Forecast: This morning was COLD. Many...
Saturday PM Forecast: Cold start Sunday morning, warmer next week
The Forecast: Clearing skies and calm winds...
Sports
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU-Arkansas
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss LSU's match-up this weekend with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU-ULM will kick off late in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU and ULM will face...
Saints rally late, but Falcons kick game winner 27-25
On a day when we wall rolled our...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
OLOL Blood Center in critical need of donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake's...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
News 2 Geaux: Woman arrested for arson in Church fire
News 2 Geaux: NOLA Court blocks federal vaccine mandate
News 2 Geaux: Company apologizes for live autopsy
Customers split over owner's vaccine mandate lawsuit
Sunday Journal: Volunteer Activists 2021
LSU wrap from Tuscaloosa
Southern Highlights
Friday Night Blitz - 11-5-21
High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another...
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run