Agents arrest 19-year-old in Zachary on 50 counts of child pornography
ZACHARY - A 19-year-old was booked into jail Monday after he allegedly uploaded videos showing children as young as 4 years old being forced to perform...
Florida clears Groveland Four of 1949 rape of white woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
Monday PM Forecast: up and down temperatures through Thanksgiving week
A cold front passed through on Monday morning and will allow for a 24-hour period of chilly temperatures. Some moderation is then expected before another front...
Monday AM Forecast: Cold temperatures setting in tonight
Temperatures are going to fall fast tonight. ...
Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight
The Forecast: A cold front will arrive overnight,...
Sports
WATCH: Coach Orgeron talks LSU's match-up with Texas A&M
Jalen Hurts runs for 3 scores, Eagles beat Saints 40-29
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles stuck to...
Final: LSU struggles, beats ULM 27-14
The LSU Tiger football team is fighting for...
Investigations
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: up and down temperatures through Thanksgiving week
12pm News Replay, Monday Nov 22
News Video
Horse loose on Mississippi River Bridge after trailer mishap
Louisiana's 'Celebration Gator' to make its debut at Thanksgiving Day Parade in...
News 2 Geaux: Charcoal Lounge shooting
News 2 Geaux: Holiday Parade Horror
News 2 Geaux: Florida volunteers help Hurricane Ida survivors
Sports Video
Bossier Parish downs BRCC 73-69
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
Southern highlights and live shot
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
Woodlawn kicker proving big motivations matter, big size does not