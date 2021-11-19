12pm News Replay, Friday Nov 19

Home
House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
Southern University announces vaccination deadlines for students, employees
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has outlined when...
Hurricane Ida resources
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: The cold fronts just keep coming
Clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures are much cooler this morning! After starting in the...
The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is happening this week. Here's the timing
North America will have a front row seat...
Thursday PM Forecast: gradual clearing for partial lunar eclipse
Thursday evening temperatures ended up 20 to 25...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Lady Tigers get a road victory over UL-Lafayette
The LSU women's basketball team bounces back after their loss to Florida Gulf Coast. LSU gets a road victory over the ULL Ragin' Cajuns 70-41. ...
LSU Basketball improves to 4-0 after 85-46 win over McNeese
LSU Hoops gets their 4th straight win to...
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 11: Rickie Collins
BATON ROUGE - Rickie Collins has thrown the...
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
News 2 Geaux: LSU Faces off with ULM Saturday
Youth City Lab opens to the public during 'White Light Night'
News 2 Geaux: No investigation into drug bust
Partial lunar eclipse video from WBRZ viewer
Utility Aid Program overwhelmed by calls
Sports Video
Southern highlights and live shot
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
Woodlawn kicker proving big motivations matter, big size does not
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Liberty's Keelan Reason
LSU wrap from Tuscaloosa