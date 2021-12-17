12pm News Replay, Friday Dec 17

Home
Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge to close for repairs Sunday after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS - I-10 will be closed in both directions Sunday at the Bonnet Carre Spillway to repair power line damage caused by a deadly helicopter...
Gridlock throughout Baton Rouge area; keep up with delays here
WATCH: Power lines surge as crews battle raging house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were met with massive...
Crews fighting house fire in Baton Rouge
Interview: Tips on ice skating with Barbara Gai
New to ice skating? Instructors are available at the Raising Cane's River...
News 2 Geaux: Sports betting numbers show big return
News 2 Geaux: Trespassing trouble in Tigerland
Sports Video
LSU hoops spread Christmas cheer with shopping spree
Madison Prep's Percy Daniels confronting challenges on and off the court
LSU signs 12 players on early National Signing Day
Interim LSU football coach talks LSU's QB plan for Texas Bowl
Zachary wins state title