78°
Latest Weather Blog
12-year-old boy critically injured after chasing dog into roadway, in front of vehicle
Related Story
SLIDELL - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after running in front of a vehicle while chasing his dog on Sunday.
The Slidell Police Department said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. near an intersection in the city. The boy was taken to a children's hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
"Incidents like this are never easy to comprehend, but even harder when it involves a young child. We are all praying for this young boy, his family, and all those affected by this accident," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.
Officers said speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.
News
SLIDELL - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after running in front of a vehicle while chasing his dog on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
Still no answers from Plaquemine officials on high utility bills
-
Koch Methanol is expansion project continues despite residents concerns
-
Air conditioning coming to school buses in the capitol region following last...
-
After being evicted after moving out of apartment, man receives help from...
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ