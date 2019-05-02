10pm News Replay, Wednesday May 1

Home
Crews shoot underground images in local flood-prone area
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish followed through on its word to further inspect a possible drainage blockage in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge. ...
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
BATON ROUGE - Buyer beware. A man looking...
Live oak trees cut down along Airline Highway; mystery as to who's responsible
BATON ROUGE - Someone took down three live...
BREC to announce renovations coming to Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - It's been a year since the Baton Rouge Zoo lost its Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation. The infrastructure and exhibits weren't up...
Hemp-derived CBD steps closer to legalization in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are making steps to...
Flaring, possible rumbles likely as new plant fires up
PLAQUEMINE – Shintech will need to light the...
Step outside and you will know it is May
Seemingly in lockstep with the calendar, the new month is being welcomed by very high, summerlike humidity. Dew points in the low 70s create an “oppressive”...
Rain chances stay low through Wednesday
We are slowly transitioning into a more late...
Warm with slowly rising humidity, rain chances
High pressure continues to build over the central...
Hess moves to bullpen, Hilliard to start Friday for LSU Baseball
BATON ROUGE- With a huge upcoming series against #18 Ole Miss this weekend, #12 LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieiri has made some changes to the...
Report: Will Wade, alleged $300K 'deal' for Naz Reid brought up in NCAA corruption trial
BATON ROUGE - LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade's...
LSU holds off Alabama 5-4, clinches SEC road series
TUSCALOOSA - It was a must win SEC...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 1, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
BREC to announce renovations coming to Baton Rouge Zoo
Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive
Hemp-derived CBD steps closer to legalization in Louisiana
15-year-old fatally shot in Downtown East overnight
Robocall outlines upcoming flare at Iberville plant
Sports Video
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final