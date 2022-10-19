42°
Latest Weather Blog
10pm News Replay, Tuesday Oct 18
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Search for missing Texas kids leads police to Baton Rouge; Children found...
-
Mayor's office asks to remove Stormwater Utility Fee from Metro Council agenda...
-
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area...
-
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and...
-
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south