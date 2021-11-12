53°
Latest Weather Blog
10pm News Replay, Thursday Nov 11
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elmer Chocolate Factory not cutting production despite rising inflation, labor shortage
-
State initiating buyout program for houses destroyed by 2016 flood
-
Christmas spirit returns to Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' for first time since...
-
Woodlawn kicker proving big motivations matter, big size does not
-
Gov. Edwards celebrates veterans during 'Never Forget Garden Ceremony'