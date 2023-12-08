10pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 7

Home
News
East Baton Rouge School Board votes against renewal of Superintendent Narcisse's contract
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board voted against renewing Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse's contract Thursday night, a move that puts into question who...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on...
All power fully restored after 42,000 people experienced outages, DEMCO officials say
UPDATE: According to DEMCO officials, all power is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: Warm afternoons ahead before cold front arrives Saturday night
To close out the workweek, temperatures gradually warm and will be almost 15° above average ahead of a cold front that arrives on Saturday. While it...
Thursday AM Forecast: Gradually warming up ahead of our next storm system
After a very cold morning, temperatures begin to...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Frost territory for many tonight
Temperatures will drop into the 30s across Louisiana...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern Lab wins thriller against Riverside Academy to claim state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens are state champions once again. Southern Lab came back to beat Riverside Academy in a thriller Thursday afternoon...
Heisman hopeful Daniels gets farm field tribute
BATON ROUGE - The familiar "Heisman pose" is...
Jayden Daniels wins AP College Football Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE (AP) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of rain and colder weather moving in, crawfish companies are facing hardships. As of December, prices are around $11...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: Warm afternoons ahead before cold front arrives Saturday night
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
10pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 7
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Crowd expected for Boil & Roux hearing
ABC Board expects crowd for Boil & Roux hearing
Man accused of shooting tow truck owner in dispute over property
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
EBR road improvements in preparation for I-10 widening will not be affected,...
Sports Video
Fans' Choice: Emile Picarella
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches
Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Elijah Haven
Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and...