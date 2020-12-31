10pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 31

Home
On Your Side
Veteran gets new roof by Baton Rouge company following OYS story
BATON ROUGE - There has been an overwhelming response for a veteran in need. Help came in the form of donations, supplies, and labor after a...
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
News
Pharmacies flooded with calls as state announces next phase of vaccine distribution
ZACHARY - Dry's Pharmacy will be one of the 100 pharmacies across the state to begin vaccinating additional healthcare workers and those 70 years and older,...
Microsoft says hackers viewed source code, didn't change it
Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post that...
Firework sales up drastically this year
PRAIRIEVILLE - Firework stands nationwide are reaping the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tornado Watch issued for St. Mary Parish
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for St. Mary Parish and is active until 9 pm. ***More Parishes may be added to...
Enhanced severe weather risk with New Year's Eve storms
Make sure you have a way to receive...
A level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather issed for New Year's Eve
An ENHANCED (3/5) risk for severe weather...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Madison Prep wins state title over Union Parish
The Madison Prep Chargers dismantled Union Parish in the Class 3A state title game in Natchitoches on Wednesday afternoon taking home the schools first state title...
LSU hoops starts SEC play red hot behind Thomas' 32 points
The LSU Tigers started Southeastern Conference play on...
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC Championship win with dance party
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Steelers became the...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tornado Watch issued for St. Mary Parish
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
10pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 31
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
1pm Severe Weather Update
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota
State officials hope to focus on tourism after pandemic ends
Gov. Edwards to provide virus update following COVID-related death of Congressman-elect Luke...
New COVID strain detected in California patient
Sports Video
Madison Prep wins state title over Union Parish
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC championship
Zachary routs Booker T Washington
Walker edges Bossier in night cap of Walker Christmas Classic
Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic