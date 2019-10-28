10pm News Replay, Sunday Oct 27

Home
On Your Side
Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening to fall, and the property owner closest to the tree in question says he's trying to remove the...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
News
Reports: LVMH seeking to buy luxury jeweler Tiffany's
WASHINGTON (AP) - Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has made an offer to purchase U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co., according to news reports. LVMH...
Trump Series visit comes at a high-profile moment for him
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan for...
Average US price of gas drops 4 cents per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price...
Soaking rain through Saturday morning
A low pressure system will bring rain to the region early Friday morning through Saturday morning. While the threat for severe weather will be low, a...
Next storm system developing, 1-3 inches of rain expected
The weather will change rapidly over the next...
Cool Conditions Continue Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Strong high...
Sports
AP Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote
BATON ROUGE - The Associated Press released its latest poll announcing the LSU as the top college football team in the nation. And to add...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 7- Micah Cifreo
NEW ROADS- Catholic-Pointe Coupee was on the hunt...
LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
10pm News Replay, Sunday Oct 27
